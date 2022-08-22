KSNF/KODE — Today (8/22) is national Tooth Fairy Day, and a recent poll suggests the tradition of the Tooth Fairy remains strong here in the United States.

The poll, sponsored by Delta Dental, says the Tooth Fairy visited 79% of homes across the country with children from the age of 6 to 12 who who have lost teeth.

Most kids are demonstrating patience for the Tooth Fairy’s visit, with more than half of parents reporting that their child waited for their loose tooth to fall out, unlike 18% of their children that pulled their own tooth!

1-in-3 parents agree that the Tooth Fairy is a positive way to instill good oral health habits in their child.

The 2022 poll builds on insights collected over nearly a quarter of a century.

You can find that poll by Delta Dental, HERE.