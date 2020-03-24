Beloit a semi-finalist in Strongest Town competition

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – The Gateway to Wisconsin is now in the final four of the Strongest Towns competition.

Beloit defeated Highland Park, IL to advance to the semi-final. It will take on Winona, MN.

In a Facebook post, the city encouraged people to vote for it in round three.

“We are so thankful for some good news for our community during this time.”

Beloit defeated Wytheville, VA in the first round. If the city advances to the final, it will take on either Hamilton, MO or Watertown, SD.

The purpose of the competition is to highlight 16 communities that have shown resilience through financial burden. Online voting is open through March 27th. The semi-final winners will be announced March 30th.