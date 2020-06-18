Beloit College establishes Juneteenth as a permanent holiday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College announced that starting this Friday and going forward, the college will celebrate Juneteenth on an annual basis as a permanent holiday and paid day off.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19th, 1865, the day Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas and proclaimed that slavery had ended and the Civil War was over.

Beloit College President Scott Bierman said in a statement, “We intend for this to be a collective opportunity to reflect on progress we have made on issues of equity, inclusion, and community while also re-energizing our personal and collective commitments to doing ever more effective anti-racism work in the future.”

Bierman also said the college will be reaching out to Wisconsin officials to try and get Juneteenth “more substantially recognized” in the state.

