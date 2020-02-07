Beloit college gets ready to open world class ‘Powerhouse’

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The construction for Beloit College’s new Powerhouse is nearly complete.

The $38 million project broke ground back in 2017. The facility will have features such as a fitness center, gym, coffee chop, and theater.

Organizers say some areas of the building will be open to the public.

“Anyone from the community can come in and check in. Use this as a hangout space,” Dan Schooff, Chief of Staff and Secretary for the college, explained. “They could later, maybe, rent it out for their class reunion. They could have a meal here. They could participate in a world class lecture that we bring to town.”

Beloit College partnered with the architecture firm ‘Studio Gang’ to design the Powerhouse, which was founded by renowned architect and Beloit College alum, Jeanne Gang.

Construction for the project is expected to wrap up this spring.

