Beloit combines polling locations ahead of Tuesday primary

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin residents head to the polls in Tuesday’s spring primary election, but some voters will cast ballots in a new location.

The City of Beloit announced it is consolidating polling locations for the primary.

People who live in wards 1-9 are combining with wards 10-12 at the Beloit Historical Society at 845 Hackett Street.

Residents who live in the 13th-25th wards can go to Central Christian Church at 2460 Milwaukee Road.

This is not the presidential primary, which is April 7th.

To check where your polling place is, click here.

