Beloit community members rally together to ressurect Halloween

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — After the City of Beloit announced trick-or-treating hours would not be scheduled this year, as recommended by the CDC, a group of Beloit residents set out to ressurect Halloween.

Zombies, skeletons and ghosts are among the creatures known to rise from the dead every October.

But, perhaps the scariest idea haunting trick-or-treaters this yea, is having no Halloween at all.

“I just felt that there were so many things already taken away from the kids, that it’s not fair to take yet another fun thing to do away from them,” said Beloit resident and Halloween enthusiast Cheryl Rudolph. Fright Night is a family tradition– it’s even her grandson’s birthday.

After the city canceled all Halloween activities, Rudolph put her ideas in a cauldron and out bubbled a solution.

“I just thought it would be a good idea to still have trick-or-treating, set our own terms, set our own hours and do everything as safe as possible,” she said.

She created the Halloween in Beloit Facebook group — which now has over 1,600 members, who conjure up creative and safe ways to bring Halloween back from the dead.

“We do a lot of decorating ideas, a lot of folks share their photos of their homes and their decorations, they also share recipes and craft ideas,” said Rudolph.

Across town, Michael Williams takes chills and thrills to the next level, “the kids need to have something, I mean things are being stripped away from them, where are their friends?”

Every october, his home transforms into the Gore Gauntlet. Daily hints posted in the Facebook group will lead up to the address reveal on Halloween night.

“Kids have the front, bigger ones, if you’ve got the guts, come on back. Join us and have a few screams,” said Williams. “We’re still here, we’re not going anywhere we can still do this. Let’s get through it and let the kids live, that’s what they need right now.”

Rudolph says Beloit residents interested in participating in Halloween this year should leave their porch lights on, hand out candy in a bowl or socially distanced manner and display a purple pumpkin decoration.