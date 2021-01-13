Beloit crews pull car out of Rock River, no victims found

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, crews with Beloit PD and Beloit Fire responded to Preservation Park for a possible water rescue.

Officials say a vehicle was fully submerged in water.

First responders were able to reach inside the vehicle to feel for victims, none were found.

The dive team later confirmed that there were no victims in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Once the vehicle was pulled from the Rock River, the trunk was also confirmed to be empty.

Police continue to investigate.

