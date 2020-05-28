Beloit fireworks have been canceled

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit announced Thursday that it is canceling the Fourth of July fireworks display.

“Due to the size of the crowd that attends Pops on the Rock each year, the City of Beloit determined it could not in good conscience risk the public’s health while holding this event. While this decision was extremely difficult, the ability to maintain social distancing during this event was determined to not be feasible. Currently, the City of Beloit is discouraging any gatherings above 25 people and is prohibiting gatherings above 25 in its public spaces, including parks,” the city said in a statement.

Also canceled is the Beloit Dirty Dash, Touch A Truck, Youth Golf Programs, the July 4th Bike Parade, and Bill Hill Adventure Camp.

Krueger Pool will not open in June, the City added.

“While it is incredibly disappointing to cancel this unique community event, we will be

back stronger than ever in the future,” said Mark Edwards, Director of Parks &

Recreation. “Cancelling this year is the right thing to do in light of the public health risks

associated with COVID-19. Our planning team will start working on making 2021 the

muddiest year yet with new, fun obstacles.”