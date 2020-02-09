Beloit issues snow emergency for Sunday

SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New […]

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 7 a.m. Sunday Feb. 9 to 7 a.m. Monday Feb. 10.

Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot. The Beloit Police Department will ticket and tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this snow emergency declaration at the owner’s expense.

“Beloit snow removal crew members rely on local residents to move the vehicles so they can clear snow from all streets during bigger snow events,” said Laura Pigatti Williamson, Beloit public works director. “Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel – please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency.”

A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website, www.beloitwi.gov. The following locations are designated emergency parking:

Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot  Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot  Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot  Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs  Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot  Heritage View Parking (627 Pleasant Ave.): North End of Lot  Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.  Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs  Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs  West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs  Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs

Residents are encouraged to stay home and make only necessary travel with extreme caution.