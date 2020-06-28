Beloit LGBTQ+ community holds pride event

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Sunday marks 51 years since the LGBTQ community’s stonewall riots responding to police raids in New York. Over half a century later, their message still holds strong.

Yellow Brick Road organizations and SURJ-Beloit (Show Up for Racial Justice) partnered to host an inter-sectional pride event in downtown Beloit.

“The goal of this event is to bring people on the margins in our communities to the center literally so we’re downtown it’s a celebration and remembrance of trans people who have been slain but also what black LGBTQ people bring to the community,” explained Meg Trim, the coordinator for Yellow Brick Road and SURJ-Beloit.

Organizer Meg Trim says events like these are personal. Trim came out as pansexual in 2017 and transsexual a year later.

“We have multi-generational queer family, my spouses parent is gay and has been married for 5 years with his partner of many years and they were an inspiration to me to figure out who I am,” they added.

Participant Cody Coffey says now is the time for people to start having conversations about standing up against racial injustice.

“It’s difficult to talk to people that don’t understand but as long you’re being respectful and just talking not yelling not cursing at each other but talking that’s what we need to do is educate,” Coffey said.

Participants wrote down the names of 16 transgender people of color who have been killed across the country. They also walked through downtown Beloit to raise awareness.

“I don’t like seeing people suffering and we can stop harm then we should stop harm,” explained Megan Miller.

Miller is the co-founder of SURJ and a mother of three. She says it’s good for today’s youth to have awareness at a young age.

“I think the fact that we’re normalizing for this generation of children that this is a no brainer, my daughter is eight and she says yeah they/ them like it’s just normal for her not going to be an issue and the more we can push society forward there will be less suffering and more justice right thats a good thing,” Miller said.

“[Bigotry] is not okay and it’s time to say we’re not okay, it’s time to listen to those voices and lift them up,” added Trim.

