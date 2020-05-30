Beloit man arrested after hit-and-run in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7:00 p.m. Friday night, Deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash at E. State Hwy 67 and S. Stateline Road in Turtle Township. Officials say that a car traveling westbound on Hwy 67–driven by Timothy Homes of Beloit–rear ended a car that was turning south onto Stateline Road.

Holmes and two passengers fled the scene on foot after both cars came to a stop in a ditch. A passenger in the other car– a 44-year-old male from Sharon, Wisconsin– received serious injuries and was rushed to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Officials say that Holmes and his passengers were located about an hour later and treated for their injuries. Holmes, 27, was placed under arrest and is facing the following felony charges:

Hit and run causing great bodily harm

Knowingly operating vehicle while revoked causing great bodily harm

Reckless driving causing great bodily harm

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office drone team and crash reconstruction team, and Beloit and Clinton Police assisted with the investigation which is still ongoing.

