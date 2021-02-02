Beloit man arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs, guns, nearly $30k in cash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man is facing several felony drug charges after a drug investigation.

Last Friday on January 29th, Rock County Sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit and the City of Beloit Police executed a search warrant at 1150 Garfield Avenue in Beloit as part of a drug investigation.

Authorities say they recovered 53 grams of THC, 24 grams of crack cocaine, $28,912 in cash, and a Draco 7.62x39mm micro rifle.

62-year-old John Griffin was arrested and is currently being held in the Rock County Jail. Griffin is facing the following charges:

961.41(1m)(cm)3 – Possession with intent cocaine base within 1000 ft. of a park (Felony)
961.41(1m)(h)1-Possession with intent THC within 1000 ft. of a park (Felony)
961.41(3g)(c))-Possession of cocaine base (Felony)
961.41(3g)(e)-Possession of THC (Felony)
961.573(1) Possession of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
961.42(1) – Maintaining a drug trafficking place (Felony)

Griffin is due in court on Thursday.

