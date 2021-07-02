Beloit man arrested as part of trio who allegedly stole 8 cars from dealership

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Erik Ciaramita has been arrested by Beloit Police on suspicion that he and two other suspects stole 8 cars from a car dealership in May.

According to police, the burglaries were conducted between 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 20th, and 5:25 a.m. on Friday, May 21st.

Police say three suspects broke into the rear door of BK2 Auto Sales, 119 Broad St, and stole keys to numerous cars on the lot. The suspects left with vehicles and returned later to steal several more.

Photo: Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers

Ciaramita was identified as a suspect, and on Thursday, July 1st, he was seen going into a residence in the 800 block of Central Avenue, police said. He surrendered without incident and was taken into custody on charges of burglary, theft, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Police say the investigation into the thefts is still ongoing, and many of the vehicles have since been recovered.