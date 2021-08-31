Beloit man arrested for possession of child pornography

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old man from Beloit has been arrested for the possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child, and child enticement.

Jose. A Melgoza was arrested at a residence in the 2900 block of S. Iris Drive on August 30th, after the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Beloit Township Police Department executed a search warrant.

The search warrant was initiated due to evidence that violated Wisconsin State Statute Chapter 948, Crimes Against Children.

Melgoza is currently being held at the Rock County Jail until his court appearance on September 1st.