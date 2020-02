BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — One man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting Sunday evening.

The Beloit Police Department was called for a report of a man who received a non-life threatening gunshot wound just after 7 p.m. near Hackett Street and Forest Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call dispatch at 608-757-2244.