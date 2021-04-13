Beloit man injured during high-speed police chase, suspect arrested on felony warrants

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Tuesday around noon, Rock County Sheriff’s deputies along with Beloit Police officers responded to the 900 block of 10th Street after receiving information of the whereabouts of 16-year-old David Quinones.

Officials say Quinones was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

As officers responded to the area, authorities say Quinones left the home and sped away in a 2009 BMW vehicle before officers could ‘box him in.’

Quinones fled led officers on a high-speed pursuit southbound. Authorities say the man was driving recklessly, passing vehicles in no-passing zones. Police say the pursuit was canceled after one mile.

Police say at the intersection of Shirland and Townline, Quinones crashed into a 2000 Buick LeSabre occupied by a 52-year-old Beloit man.

Authorities say Quinones then exited the vehicle and fled the area. About 20 minutes later, with the assistance of a K9 officer, the suspect was found hiding in a garage near the 200 block of Ritsher Street. Officers forced entry into the garage and Quinones was taken into custody.

Quinones was treated for minor injuries at Beloit Memorial Hospital and is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

He is due in court on Thursday.

Police say the 52-year-old man involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries and realased from an area hospital.