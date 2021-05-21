Beloit man injured in drive-by shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting in Beloit.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were traveling westbound on Milwaukee Road from Willowbrook Road around 9:38 a.m. when a dark colored sedan pulled up alongside the victim and fired multiple rounds into it.

The suspects then fled into the City of Beloit.

The victim was able to turn around and travel to Leeson Park Road, where he called 911. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say they recovered multiple shell casings and some marijuana along Leeson Park Road and Milwaukee Road, near the area of Turtle Creek Bridge.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was a random act.