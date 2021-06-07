Beloit man shot to death on Monday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man is dead after being shot to death on Monday afternoon.

According to Beloit Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Porter Avenue around 11:27 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Police say that, based the information they have so far, they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and the victim was targeted by the suspect.

Police did not give out information to help identify the suspect.