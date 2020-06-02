Beloit man who shot himself in the leg arrested

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — 48-year-old Henry Lathan was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the leg Monday night.

Beloit Police say they were called to the 900 block of Keeler Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. where Lathan allegedly was putting a gun in his back pocket when it discharged.

Lathan was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

He was treated and released for his injury, police said.

