Beloit officer struck by fleeing drunk driver

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police officers in the area of Glen and Bayliss avenues were attempting to stop a vehicle that refused to pull over and tried to speed away.

Police say the driver turned onto Riverside Drive, continuing northbound at a high rate of speed.





Another Beloit Police officer was in their squad car checking a different driver’s information for a stop around the 3100 block of Riverside and heard the fleeing car quickly approaching.

Officials say the officer ‘braced for impact’ as the suspect’s vehicle sideswiped and stuck the squad car’s driver side, which also caused the fleeing vehicle to roll and crash near the intersection of

Riverside Dr/ Azalea Ter.

Authorities say the officer was treated for minor neck and back injuries but will be off the job for a couple weeks.

The suspect, Sean R. Schmelzer, 34, of Broadhead, was arrested for OWI-2nd offense, fleeing, OWI causing injury, reckless driving and recklessly endangering safety.

The crash is still under investigation.