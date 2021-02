BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who allegedly stole a car from a gas station on January 11th.

Police say the suspect drove off with a grey 2005 Chevrolet Equinox from the Mobil located at 1400 block of Liberty Avenue.

Police say the owner of the vehicle left their keys inside while it was still running at the gas pump.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beloit Police.