Beloit PD investigates spree of burglaries downtown

News
Posted: / Updated:
Burglary Victim Caught With Cannabis_1812285162560112634

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Over the weekend, Beloit police officers responded to a spree of burglaries. Officials say the incidents began in the evening hours on Friday and went through early Monday morning, occurring mostly at businesses or construction sites downtown.

Officials say that the suspects forced their way into the sites and stole items ranging from money, tools, and electronics.

Anyone who has information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories