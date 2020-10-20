Beloit PD investigates spree of burglaries downtown

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Over the weekend, Beloit police officers responded to a spree of burglaries. Officials say the incidents began in the evening hours on Friday and went through early Monday morning, occurring mostly at businesses or construction sites downtown.

Officials say that the suspects forced their way into the sites and stole items ranging from money, tools, and electronics.

Anyone who has information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

