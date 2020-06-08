Beloit PD search for car from California after Sunday night shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a suspect after two people are shot Sunday night.

The double shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Burton St. near Madison Rd. Police say a Beloit man and woman, both in their 30’s, were shot but are expected to survive.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored sedan with California license plates that may be linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police or submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=482.