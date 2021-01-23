Beloit police ask for public help in finding stolen truck suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning near the 3200 block of Marilyn Parkway in Beloit.

The stolen vehicle was described as a black 2017 Ford F150 truck.

Police are asking neighborhood residents to check for any suspicious activity that may have been captured on doorbell cameras.

Anyone with footage they think would assist police,they are asked to post on the Neighbors App, contact Officer Cass at 608.757.2244 or email that information to acass@town.beloit.wi.us.