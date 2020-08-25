Beloit Police ask public to help identify alleged car thieves involved in hit and run

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police released photos on Tuesday of a group of suspects allegedly involved in a hit and run crash with a reportedly stolen car.
According to police, the vehicle was stolen on the east side of Beloit, and was involved in a hit and run on Monday.
Officials did not disclose details of the incident.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Beloit Police at 757-2244.
