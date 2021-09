BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – Beloit Police are asking for assistance is identifying a suspect in the theft of a catalytic converter.

The theft is one of many similar crimes in the last few weeks. The police are unsure if the man pictured is a suspect for all of the thefts. The specific theft took place around noon on Sunday.

If you recognize the suspect, call the police at (608) 757-2244.