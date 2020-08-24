Beloit Police Chief in running for top position in Fargo

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — After Monday night, Beloit’s top cop could have a new job. Chief David Zibolski is up for the Chief of Police position in Fargo, North Dakota.

A selection committee chose Zibolski after he and two other finalists interviewed for the job last week. On Monday night, the Fargo City Commission will vote on the comittee’s pick.

Zibolski was sworn in as Beloit’s police chief in 2016.

