Beloit Police Chief’s last day before moving to Fargo

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Chief of Police Dave Zibolski is gearing up for the next chapter of his career in law enforcement.

Friday will be his last day with the department before taking over in Fargo, North Dakota on October 5th.

Zibolski was sworn in as Beloit’s police chief in 2015 and says he’s leaving the department in good hands.

“We’re on a very good path here as far as progressive law enforcement,” he said. “We’ve built a very strong team of committed individuals who have the same understanding about our vision, mission and values and I think that’s going to help guide them going forward. It’s a pretty tumultuous time in law enforcement.”

The Beloit Police and Fire Commission will name an interim police chief at a meeting on Monday. The board will then meet with the city manager to start the process to hire a new chief.

