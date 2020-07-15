Beloit police diffuse situation after 9-year-old points apparent gun at family and responding officers

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police responded to a report of a 9-year-old child that pointed a gun at the child’s family around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday near the 2700 block of Shopiere Road.

Officials say the child has autism. The family was reportedly chased out of their home by the child, unaware if the gun was real or not. They soon managed to get back into the home and lock the child out.

Investigators say that as officers were setting up the perimeter, the child pointed the weapon at officers and yelled at them to shoot. Police say they were also unsure if the weapon was real.

Due to the age of the child, police say they were able to use ballistic shields and less-lethal force to diffuse the situation. Officials say the child did not sustain any significant injuries but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Investigators say the gun was fake and are unsure on how the child got it.

Officials will not release the gender or identity of the child, since they are a juvenile.

