Beloit Police find car riddled with bullet holes, driver missing

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say a car that was hit by multiple gunshot rounds was found abandoned after the driver apparently lost control and hit a light pole.

Officers say they were investigating a “shots fired” call in the area of Dewey and Summit Avenues around midnight Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver of the car left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, and they have not received reports of a gunshot wound victim from local hospitals.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.

