BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for one suspect after a Saturday afternoon shooting.

A post on the Beloit PD Facebook page revealed that a 37-year-old Beloit man received a non-life threatening injury from the shooting, which took place in the area of Dewey and Keeler avenues.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Beloit PD at 608-757-2244.