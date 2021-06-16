Beloit Police searching for car theft suspects

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for the suspects who reportedly stole a car Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the crime happened after 1 p.m. at a gas station in the 900 block of Broad Street.

Police say suspects in a blue vehicle arrived and stole a Cadillac CTS with temporary Illinois license plates.

“The subject with the white hat took the victim vehicle. The male in the black hooded sweatshirt was driving the blue car. The male in orange may be involved but that part is not clear,” police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact police at (608) 364-6800.