Beloit Police warns residents about new scam

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police warned residents about reports about a recent scam targeting people in Beloit. The suspected scammer is posing as an employee from the water department to get into homes.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male approximately 5’5″. Police suspect there may be a second person who is communicated with by radio in Spanish.

Officials ask people to be cautious before allowing anyone in your home. All city employees have Beloit City ID cards with the picture of the employee and the city logo on them.

They remind residents that all Alliant employees are dressed in marked clothing and will almost always be driving a Alliant marked utility vehicle.

Officials note that most similar scams tend to prey upon the elderly.

Police ask that if you have doubts about a person’s intentions, contact the non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.

Police ask anyone with information to call or using P3 Tip.