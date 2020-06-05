Beloit protesters plan to block traffic in rally for racial justice

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Protesters plan to block traffic on S. Riverside Drive for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd.
Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
The protest, organized by a group called Disturb the Normal for Racial Justice and Police Accountability will begin the rally at 11:45 a.m. at Riverside Park, and plan to block traffic at 11:58 a.m. Friday.
