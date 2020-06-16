Beloit Snappers break ground on new stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Snappers are closer to playing in a new stadium. Construction crews broke ground as images of the future stadium were made public on Monday.

“Breaking ground marks an important and much anticipated milestone for the Riverbend Stadium Authority, Gateway Professional Baseball, and all stakeholders involved in bringing this incredible stadium and community amenity to Beloit,” said Jim Packard, Riverbend Stadium Authority President. “We are pleased with the City of Beloit’s approval of the ground lease and development agreement, and we look forward to this next phase of the project.”

The plan has it being built on vacant property between the Beloit Transit System Transfer Center and the Rock River.

The stadium will include a grandstand, concessions, and a stadium club fit for up to 300 people. The main concourse will wrap around the entire field. It will host non-baseball events too.

"This unique stadium concept will be an asset for all Beloit residents to enjoy different

cultural and athletic events,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “We look forward to seeing the economic growth this stadium will spur in the downtown area and beyond. This privately funded partnership will create a beautiful facility for our community.”

No tax dollars are going towards the project. The stadium is targeted for completion on June 14, 2021. Its capacity will be able to accommodate 3,800 guests.

