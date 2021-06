SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) –18-year-old Omar Marin faces charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery for a shooting on Washington Street in South Beloit in March.

According to South Beloit Police, a male victim was injured in the hand and the hip in the shooting, but survived.

Marin is being held in the Rock County Jail, but will be extradited to Winnebago County.