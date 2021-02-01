Beloit Transit to honor Rosa Parks for Black History Month

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Transit will use its buses to honor the woman known as ‘The mother of the civil rights movement.’

During Black History Month, bus seats will be market off to recognize Rosa Parks. Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama in December 1955 after she refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man.

Her arrest led to a year-long boycott by black riders of the transit system. The event helped spark the movement to end racial segregation and Jim Crow laws.

“Reserving seats for Rosa Parks is a strong symbol for our community,” said James Thompson,

Director of Transit. “All people are welcome and treated with dignity.”