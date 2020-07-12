Beloit woman shot inside her home on 9th Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police say a 21-year-old woman was shot around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near the 700 block of 9th Street in Beloit.

Officials say the woman was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries and released.

Police say the woman was shot inside her home. The incident is still under investigation.

Investigators confirmed the injury was not self inflicted.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories