Beloit woman shot inside her home on 9th Street

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police say a 21-year-old woman was shot around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near the 700 block of 9th Street in Beloit.

Officials say the woman was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries and released.

Police say the woman was shot inside her home. The incident is still under investigation.

Investigators confirmed the injury was not self inflicted.

