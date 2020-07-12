BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police say a 21-year-old woman was shot around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near the 700 block of 9th Street in Beloit.
Officials say the woman was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries and released.
Police say the woman was shot inside her home. The incident is still under investigation.
Investigators confirmed the injury was not self inflicted.
MORE HEADLINES:
- IDPH: 954 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
- 76% of Americans have gained up to 16 pounds during the quarantine, according to Nutrisystem
- Beloit woman shot inside her home on 9th Street
- Valentina Sampaio becomes Sports Illustrated’s first trans model
- LIVE VIDEO: Several injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!