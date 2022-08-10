BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit is getting $13 million in federal funding to fix up the roads around where a new casino is going.

Bike and pedestrian lanes will be added to Willowbrook Road from Milwaukee Road to the stateline, as well as Colley Road to Gateway Boulevard. Additional traffic lights will be added along with other intersection improvements.

Ho-Chunk Nation will provide the remaining money need for the project. The City said that the improvements are necessary as they plan for the future casino and resort.

Construction on the Ho-Chunk Casino is expected to begin next year.