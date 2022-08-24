BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A husband and wife from Beloit have been charged after it was found that they were planning to sell narcotics.

Depronce Burnett, 38, and Dominique Holsten, 34, was charged after 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine was found in their possession. They were also charged with maintaining a place in Beloit for the purpose of distributing cocaine, crack, meth and fentanyl.

Both Burnett and Holsten have been charged with 2 counts of distributing cocaine, 2 counts of distributing methamphetamine, 1 count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute, 1 count of possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, 1 count of possessing 50 grams of more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and 1 count of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Burnett was also charged with 3 counts of distributing crack cocaine and 1 count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

If convicted, the couple faces up to 40 years in federal prison.