BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department has charged Everett Wescott, 32, with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of making child pornography.

According to authorities, Wescott transported a minor from Illinois to Wisconsin on March 19th, 2021, and using the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating child pornography, using an iPhone.

The U.S. Attorney said this occurred multiple times between January 2020 and September 2021.

FBI agents, along with the Beloit Police Department, arrested Wescott on September 2nd, 2021.

He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and transporting a minor across state lines.

He is currently in federal custody, pending a detention hearing.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years or a maximum of life in prison.