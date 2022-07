BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 57-year-old Beloit man was killed and a 54-year-old woman hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

According to Beloit Police, the crash happened around 1:27 p.m. at Milwaukee and Town Hall Roads.

Police said there was another vehicle involved in the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

The accident is under investigation by Beloit Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

No charges have announced.