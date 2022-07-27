BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said they will be giving away free steering wheel locks to prevent a increase in vehicle thefts involving Kia and Hyundai models.

Officers will hand out the anti-theft devices at the National Night Out kickoff event on Wednesday, August 3rd, at Riverside Park from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Residents will need to bring their 2015 or newer Kia or Hyundai vehicle to the event along with their registration paperwork to claim their free steering wheel lock.

In a statement, police suggested the public add a steering wheel lock, block Kias or Hyundais in with other vehicles, park in well-lit areas, or add video surveillance to the vehicle.

Authorities said residents should report any suspicious behavior to the police.

Nationwide, teen “Kia Boyz” thieves have been stealing cars and taking them to perform dangerous stunts, light them on fire, or commit other crimes and boast about it on social media.

According to some reports, thieves can exploit a design flaw in Kia and Hyundai models that make them easier to steal.

New 2022 Kia and Hyundai models have an engine immobilizer to help prevent thefts.

Kia customers with questions should contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia).

Hyundai customers with questions should contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.