BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are looking for an arson suspect that reportedly lit a car on fire Wed., August 24.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street, according to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. A woman reported that her vehicle was on fire in front of her house.

Video surveillance showed a dark colored SUV drive past the victim’s vehicle at a high rate of speed, with the victim’s vehicle catching fire immediately afterward.

Beloit officers and firefighters determined that a container of flammable liquid had been set on fire before being thrown at the vehicle.

Any information on the crime should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800, or Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers, (608) 362-7463.