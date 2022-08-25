ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the night of April 9th, 2020.

Hyler then took control of the car and left it, along with Lamon’s body, on Royce Avenue.

The Beloit Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department jointly investigated the case, leading to Hyler’s arrest.

Hyler was found guilty of First Degree Murder. His sentencing is set for November 1st, 2022.