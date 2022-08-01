BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021.

Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March 2021 on W. Grand Avenue.

Investigators said that Hanna has ties to Beloit. Police Chief Andre Sayles said that community tips made the arrest possible.

“If it were not for the community collaboration and the information provided by our community members, this investigation probably would still be ongoing,” Sayles said. “That shows the dedication, the commitment, and the teamwork the Beloit Police Department and the residents and the community members of the Beloit Police Department has with each other. That relationship has grown stronger over the last 3 to 4 years. and we are very happy to have that strong commitment and relationship with our community members.”

Sayles added that the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are likely.