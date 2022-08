BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for three teenagers who reportedly punched two victims in the face at the Beloit Theater.

According to police, the victims had no contact with the suspects before the assaults occurred.







Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Sunday afternoon.

Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre is located at 2799 Cranston Road.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact police at 608-757-2244.