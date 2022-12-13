BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled.

We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news that what has been a major employer in this region for more than 50 could soon be shuttered.

Stellantis employees and members of the local business community say they are not only disheartened by the news, but they’re also afraid it could leave lasting economic scars.

Employees say they’ve been have been on high alert since learning that everyone at the Belvidere facility will be facing layoffs for at least six months. Al Ruiz, an electrician, and 25-year employee said what will happen after that is anyone’s guess.

Ruiz has been through a shutdown in another city and says if a plant that employs nearly 1,400 people closes, there is no way it won’t be felt throughout the community.

“Restaurants,” he said. “You’ve got hotels, motels. You’ve got all kinds of situations that are involved. It’s not just Chrysler employees, it’s everybody.”

Ruiz came to Belvidere Assembly in 2005 from Indiana after his plant there closed, causing a ripple effect that put an economic dent in other industries that took years to recover from. Now, he fears the same thing could happen in Belvidere if Stellantis does not find a way to repurpose the facility.

“[The] housing markets dropped,” he said of the first time he experienced a plant closure. “It’s just a lot of things. And then, of course, you have to look for another job somewhere else if you’re not ready to retire. It’s just not a good situation.”

Ruiz says although he could retire now, he’d like to stay with Stellantis for three more years. He says if that’s not possible, he may return to Indiana and work as an electrician with his son. He said while his situation isn’t that dire, he works alongside many Stellantis colleagues with families who may be forced to leave Belvidere in order to stay with the company or find other work. That reality, according to some members of the local business community, is what they fear the most.

“I think it’s pretty crummy for the city,” said Jerrica Cole, bartender at Buchanan St. Pub. “It’s what brought a lot of people here. It’s what brought my grandpa here from Ohio a long time ago.”

Cole says she worries that if the layoffs are permanent, Belvidere’s small businesses could be the first to suffer, and the city of just over 25,000 will see that housing exodus.

Who knows? It could go either way,” she said. “They might not have any money to do anything recreational. I don’t know how that’s going to go actually. But I think the housing is going to be crazy. I think everyone is going to be moving to Ohio, or Michigan, or wherever there is still a Chrysler plant.”

Stellantis says it hopes to relocate all indefinitely laid-off employees to plants in places like Detroit, Ohio, and Virginia.