Belvidere Assembly Plant workers can get vaccine next week

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting February 2nd, employees at the Belvidere Assembly plant can get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The plant’s corporation, Stellantis, says in a press release that they’ve partnered with SwedishAmerican Health system to offer the first 1,800 doses, free of charge.

Employees will need to head to to the FCA Family Health and Wellness Center to receive them.

“Our employees have proven their resilience in adapting to new health and safety protocols to continue working through this pandemic, but we know that vaccines provide a pathway to helping us get back to a normal life more quickly,” Mike Resha, Head of North America Manufacturing, Stellantis, said. “We are hoping that our employees will carefully consider getting the vaccine to help protect themselves, their loved ones and our communities.”

The Belvidere workforce will be the first Stellantis North American employees to receive the vaccine at this scale. It comes as Illinois has shifted into Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution plan, allowing front-line workers like manufacturers to receive their dose.

Employees must reserve an appointment in advance. No walk-ins will be available. Those who get their vaccine are required to wear a mask and bring their insurance card.