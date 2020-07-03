Belvidere blood clinic gets head start on holiday with week-long blood drive

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center held a blood drive this week at its Belvidere clinic to stock up on plasma which has been depleted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the center say blood donations tend to drop around a holiday.

“A lot of people are still scared of the unknown. It’s a fairly new thing we’re going through. Even though we sanitize after every donor, we take precautions very seriously here,” said Donor Care Supervisor Maria Rojas.

All donations to the Rock River Valley Blood Center stay in the Rockford region.

